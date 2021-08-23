Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney Hilariously Address ‘Ted Lasso’ Mention

[WARNING: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for Ted Lasso Season 2, Episode 5, “Rainbow.”]

Ted Lasso doesn’t shy away from a good pop culture reference and in the show’s latest installment, “Rainbow,” one such callout is getting a hilarious response.

In the episode, AFC Richmond’s Director of Football Operations, Lesley Higgins (Jeremy Swift) notifies Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham) that they recently received an inquiry from “Hollywood magnates” Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds. While this may seem odd, he goes on to mention the pair’s very real and recent ownership over Wrexham AFC, another football team.

Higgins hilariously wonders aloud if the purchase is a joke and McElhenney and Reynolds are responding in the best way possible. In a memo shared by both McElhenney and Reynolds on social media under the letterhead for their company RR McReynolds, the pair address Apple TV+ with a threat of potential legal action., but it’s all in good fun.

“It has come to our attention that in a recent episode of Ted Lasso, our very real ownership of Wrexham AFC was called into question by an otherwise beloved character named ‘Higgins,'” the letter began. “While we hold the incomparable Jeremy Swift in no ill regard… we must insist that you cease and desist from the casting of any doubt regarding our commitment to the club, the fans, and the entire Wrexham community.”

In order to prevent any legal action, the pair requested that Apple TV+ “send 2 LARGE boxes of Ted Lasso’s biscuits to the Racecourse Ground where Wrexham plays.” Perhaps the funniest part of the letter though is the mention of Mythic Quest Seasons 1 and 2 which McElhenney created, writes, and stars in for Apple TV+.

Along with being known for Mythic Quest, McElhenney is also responsible for TV’s longest-running live-action comedy, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia which is currently filming its 15th season. McElhenney and Reynolds, who currently stars in Free Guy, are also teaming up to give fans a closer look at Wrexham AFC with the forthcoming docuseries Welcome to Wrexham.

Ted Lasso, Season 2, New Episodes, Fridays, Apple TV+