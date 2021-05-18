FX Orders Rob McElhenney & Ryan Reynolds Docuseries ‘Welcome to Wrexham’

FX is giving a two-season order to the docuseries Welcome to Wrexham from Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds.

The show tracks the dreams of the people living in the working class town of Wrexham in North Wales, U.K. as Reynolds and McElhenney take ownership of their historic but struggling football club. The series was announced during FX’s upfronts by Nick Grad, president of FX Entertainment’s Original Programming.

In 2020, McElhenney and Reynolds teamed up to purchase the club in hopes of turning their underdog story into something everyone could root for. The only concern is that Rob and Ryan have no experience in football or working with each other. Despite this drawback, the men are serious about bringing Wrexham’s team out of the shadows and helping the town flourish.

“Rob McElhenney has been an all-star on Team FX for years and now has partnered with the formidable Ryan Reynolds to bring glory to the ‘Red Dragons’ in the docuseries Welcome to Wrexham,” said Grad. “Rob and Ryan will take fans inside the sport as never before, pairing their genuine love for the game with the welcome challenge of building on the heritage of this club.”

Wrexham’s Red Dragons is one of the oldest football teams in the world, having been founded in 1864. They’re currently in the National League, the fifth tier of the English football league system. Check out Rob and Ryan’s silly announcement for the series in the video below, and keep an eye out for Welcome to Wrexham.

