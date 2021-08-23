‘CSI: Vegas’ Star William Petersen Hospitalized After Falling Ill On Set

CSI: Vegas star William Petersen was hospitalized on Friday after falling ill with an unknown illness while on set.

As first reported by TMZ, Petersen was taken to the hospital by ambulance after becoming unwell while filming the upcoming CBS revival. The actor told the director that he needed to take a break, but when his condition worsened, a decision was made to transport him to a nearby facility as a precautionary measure.

Peterson is now out of the hospital and back at home recovering. While no information has been given on what caused the illness, a representative of Peterson’s told TMZ that it could have been a case of “overexertion” or “exhaustion” as the actor has been working nonstop, long days for the past 12 weeks.

CSI: Vegas is set to premiere on CBS on October 6 and will see Petersen reprising his role as Gil Grissom, a character from the original CSI series. He will be joined by fellow CSI veterans Jorja Fox and Wallace Langham, who return as Sara Sidle and David Hodges, as well as guest star Paul Guilfoyle, who is back as Captain Jim Brass.

Petersen will also serve as an executive producer on the upcoming spinoff series. He worked as a producer on the original series, for which he earned three Primetime Emmy nominations. In 2005, he won a Screen Actors Guild for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series.

The new series returns to Sin City, the place where it all began, and follows Gil, Sara, and David as they help Maxine Roby (Paula Newsome) and her team in the middle of an existential threat that could bring down the entire Crime Lab and release thousands of convicted killers back onto the streets of Vegas.

