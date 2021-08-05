New ‘CSI: Vegas’ Teaser: Sara Sidle Is Back to Get to the Truth (VIDEO)

The investigators of CSI follow the evidence…but where might it lead in the sequel, Vegas, coming to CBS this fall?

That’s the question we can’t help but ask after the latest teaser the network shared, featuring the returning Sara Sidle’s (Jorja Fox) voiceover, all because of the placement of one of the other original’s characters.

“Most people are moved by impulses: desire, anger, fear,” she says. “We follow the evidence. If we don’t get to the truth, nobody will.” Along with glimpses of Sara, Gil Grissom (William Petersen), and the new team at work, there are a couple of intriguing shots. We see David Hodges (Wallace Langham) when Sara says “fear,” making us wonder just what might be going on with him in the revival. Is he in trouble? Will he be hiding something?

We also see Sara seemingly chasing after someone. Watch the video below for more.

Your reputation precedes you, Sara Sidle. Win or lose, I’ve got plans for you. #CSIVegas premieres Wednesday, October 6 on @CBS. pic.twitter.com/ApAbBmruTl — CSI: Vegas (@CSICBS) August 5, 2021

In the sequel to the original CSI (which ran for 15 seasons from 2000 to 2015), the Crime Lab in Las Vegas faces an existential threat that could bring it down — and release thousands of convicted killers (so no pressure?). Maxine Roby (Paula Newsome) leads the new team — Joshua Folsom (Matt Lauria), Allie Rajan (Mandeep Dhillon), and Hugo Ramirez (Mel Rodriguez) — and they turn to Grissom, Sara, and Hodges for help. Together, they’ll use the latest forensic techniques to do what they do best by following the evidence to preserve and serve justice.

CSI: Vegas, Series Premiere, Wednesday, October 6, 10/9c, CBS