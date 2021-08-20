Josh Duhamel Joins NBC Miniseries ‘The Thing About Pam’ With Renée Zellweger

Josh Duhamel is returning to NBC for the new miniseries The Thing About Pam, starring Renée Zellweger, Deadline reports. The six-episode series is based on the 2011 murder case of Betsy Faria, which became a true-crime phenomenon after being featured several times on NBC’s Dateline.

Duhamel will play Joel Schwartz, the defense attorney of Faria’s husband Russ, who was convicted of her murder but later acquitted. Zellweger will make her broadcast television debut playing the titular Pam Hupp, whose secret sinister scheme lies at the center of the case.

Duhamel is no stranger to NBC, as he co-starred alongside James Caan in the series Las Vegas from 2003-2008 and in USA Network’s limited series Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac and the Notorious B.I.G. With several big and small screen credits to his name, Duhamel most recently starred in Netflix’s superhero drama Jupiter’s Legacy, which was canceled after one season.

After drawing lots of attention on Dateline, the show used the story as the subject of their 2019 podcast, titled The Thing About Pam, which still remains one of the most downloaded podcasts on iTunes.

Along with starring in the upcoming series, Zellweger will executive produce with Carmella Casinelli, Borsiczky, Jenny Klein, Mary Margaret Kunze, Liz Cole, Noah Oppenheim, Jason Blum, Chris McCumber, and Jeremy Gold. Jessika Borsiczky will write and act as the series’ showrunner. Zellweger’s Big Picture Co. will produce with Blumhouse Television and NBC News Studios.

The Thing About Pam, TBA, NBC