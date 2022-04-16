Best Lines of the Week (April 8-14): ‘Everyone Has a Right to Redeem Themselves’

Both TV and streaming offered up plenty of memorable quotes this week with new premieres and buzzy episodes.

Elite Season 5 dropped on Netflix with new drama unfolding, while former President Barack Obama‘s Our Great National Parks is the new nature documentary everyone is watching. A new episode of The Good Doctor had most doctors saying crazy things after accidentally consuming hallucinogens at a potluck, and the Good Trouble family continued on with their lives after saying goodbye to Coterie resident and longtime favorite Foster character, Callie (Maia Mitchell).

Let’s not forget about The Kardashians — they are back and so are we this week to keep you up with the best lines of the week. Keep reading to find out our favorites!