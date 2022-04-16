Best Lines of the Week (April 8-14): ‘Everyone Has a Right to Redeem Themselves’

Both TV and streaming offered up plenty of memorable quotes this week with new premieres and buzzy episodes.

Elite Season 5 dropped on Netflix with new drama unfolding, while former President Barack Obama‘s Our Great National Parks is the new nature documentary everyone is watching. A new episode of The Good Doctor had most doctors saying crazy things after accidentally consuming hallucinogens at a potluck, and the Good Trouble family continued on with their lives after saying goodbye to Coterie resident and longtime favorite Foster character, Callie (Maia Mitchell).

Let’s not forget about The Kardashians they are back and so are we this week to keep you up with the best lines of the week. Keep reading to find out our favorites!

NBC

This Is Us (NBC)

“Kate Pearson, you are an incredibly zen bride. Have you been hitting my CBD pen in that dressing room?”

—Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson) says to Kate (Chrissy Metz) on her wedding day.

NBC

The Thing About Pam (NBC)

“There’s Dollar Trees all over the place. Practically grow on trees.”

—Pam (Renée Zellweger) says in an attempt to appear innocent after being accused of buying a knife from a Dollar Tree.

Netflix

Elite (Netflix)

“I realized everyone has a right to redeem themselves.”

—Samuel (Itzan Escamilla) says after hearing about Phillipe (Pol Granch) assaulting on-and-off ex-girlfriend Cayetana (Georgina Amorós).

Netflix

The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On (Netflix)

“I’ll tell you that it started when I started dating eight random strangers at one time. They’re like ‘Who is April?’ I had to start selling her!”

—April Marie says about when she began talking about herself in third person.

Hulu

The Kardashians (Hulu)

“How can people not answer their phone at 7am? It’s almost lunchtime.”

Kris Jenner says while doing her morning workout.

ABC

The Good Doctor (ABC)

“You know what I love about you? You look like a Disney princess. But you’re mean and that’s hot.”

—Alex (Will Yun Lee) says to Morgan (Fiona Gubelmann) after accidentally ingesting a hallucinogenic drug.

Netflix

Our Great National Parks (Netflix)

“When it can take a month to digest a single leaf, You may as well look for just the right one.”

—Barack Obama narrates in the new nature documentary.

Freeform

Good Trouble (Freeform)

“Stepmoms are all evil. You gotta brush up on your bedtime stories.”

—Gael (Tommy Martinez) jokes after Isabella (Priscilla Quintana) expresses her anxiety about when he will find his future wife.

ABC

A Million Little Things (ABC)

“The next person we add to this friend group should probably be a doctor.”

—Maggie (Allison Miller) says after the friend group counts how many times they’ve ended up at the hospital.

Netflix

Dirty Lines (Netflix)

“This is what we called dancing back then. The most important thing was not to show you were having fun.”

—Marly (Joy Delima) says about dancing in the late ’80s in Amsterdam.

