Best Lines of the Week (April 8-14): ‘Everyone Has a Right to Redeem Themselves’
Both TV and streaming offered up plenty of memorable quotes this week with new premieres and buzzy episodes.
Elite Season 5 dropped on Netflix with new drama unfolding, while former President Barack Obama‘s Our Great National Parks is the new nature documentary everyone is watching. A new episode of The Good Doctor had most doctors saying crazy things after accidentally consuming hallucinogens at a potluck, and the Good Trouble family continued on with their lives after saying goodbye to Coterie resident and longtime favorite Foster character, Callie (Maia Mitchell).
Let’s not forget about The Kardashians — they are back and so are we this week to keep you up with the best lines of the week. Keep reading to find out our favorites!
See Also
Hot List 2022: A Look at Our Favorite Things on TV Right Now
This year we're taken with a precious pup, a 'Bachelorette' duo, 'Ozark's Byrde family, and more.