What’s the Best Reboot or Revival of 2021 So Far? (POLL)

2021 has seen many shows, both on cable and streaming, receive the reboot or revival treatment. With many more on the way — And Just Like That…, The Many Saints of Newark, The Wonder Years, Dexter — we’re taking a look at some of the year’s best reboots and revivals, so far.

Read through and vote in the poll for your favorite reboot/revival of 2021 below!

Gossip Girl

After 6 drama and fashion-filled seasons, Gossip Girl returned this year with a new batch of Upper East Siders. The HBO Max revival premiered on July 8 and follows the story of half-sisters Julien (Jordan Alexander) and Zoya (Whitney Peak). Just as the two begin to connect, everyone’s favorite gossip blog returns to stir up some drama. With Gossip Girl’s identity revealed in the first episode, the revival is sure to take viewers on a wild ride. Plus, who doesn’t love hearing Kristen Bell return as the titular voice-over?

Walker

Jared Padalecki returns to The CW after the end of Supernatural with a crime drama reboot, Walker. Based on the nineties series Walker, Texas Ranger starring Chuck Norris, the show follows widower Cordell Walker as he returns to his family after spending a year undercover, all while growing suspicious about the circumstances of his wife’s death. The show premiered earlier this year on January 21.

Punky Brewster

Soleil Moon Frye is back as her iconic titular role in Peacock’s Punky Brewster revival. Once an abandoned child herself, the reboot sees Punky as a divorced mother of three who takes in a young girl in the foster care system who reminds her of her young self. Cherie Johnson returns as Punky’s best friend along with Freddie Prinze Jr. as Punky’s ex-husband. The Peacock series premiered on February 25.

Kung Fu

Inspired by the 1972 series of the same name, The CW’s Kung Fu reboot premiered on April 7. The martial arts show follows Nicky Shen (Olivia Liang), a Chinese American girl who fights crime on the streets of San Francisco after returning from a trip to China. Featuring a predominantly Asian cast, the action-packed show is sure to get you hooked.

iCarly

10 years after the show’s finale on Nickelodeon, iCarly is back with a revival on Paramount+. The show, which premiered on June 17, follows Carly (Miranda Cosgrove), Freddie (Nathan Kress), and Spencer (Jerry Trainor) as they revive the titular web show. Despite one-third of the show’s original teen trio not making an appearance (Jennette McCurdy’s Sam), the show makes up for her absence with some new faces, including Carly’s roommate Harper (Laci Mosley) and Freddie’s stepdaughter Millicent (Jaidyn Triplett). The show premiered to much success and was recently picked up for a second season.

Rugrats

Paramount+ premiered another revival of a Nickelodeon favorite, Rugrats, on May 27. While the animation style differs from the original, everyone’s favorite babies are back for more crazy and colorful adventures. The babies’ original voice cast returns for the series, along with several new additions to the cast, including Tony Hale, Natalie Morales, and Nicole Byer, among others.