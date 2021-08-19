‘BMF’ Trailer: Meet the Brothers Behind Detroit’s Criminal Empire (VIDEO)

Starz has unveiled the official trailer and key art for its upcoming drama BMF (Black Mafia Family) ahead of its premiere on Sunday, September 26.

The highly-anticipated series following a Detroit-based family and their rise to power is executive produced by Power collaborator Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson as well as showrunner and writer Randy Huggins. BMF is inspired by the true story of two brothers who hail from the decaying streets of southwest Detroit.

As teased in the trailer, below, their rise to power in the late ’80s gives birth to one of the most influential crime families in the country. Brothers Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory’ and Terry “Southwest T” Flenory’s gain cult status through their charismatic leadership, business acumen, and a fraternal bond that allows them to see beyond the drug trade and into the world of hip-hop.

It’s their unwavering belief in family loyalty that becomes the pinnacle of their partnership and the reason behind their eventual estrangement. BMF is described as a story about love, family, and capitalism in the pursuit of the American dream.

The series stars Da’Vinchi, Russell Hornsby, Michole Briana White, Ajiona Alexus, Eric Kofi Abrefa, Myles Truitt, Steve Harris, Arkeisha “Kash Doll” Knight, and Wood Harris. BMF‘s recurring cast members include Snoop Dogg, La La Anthony, and Serayah.

Catch the dramatic first look, below, and don’t miss BMF when it arrives on Starz this fall.

BMF, Series Premiere, Sunday, September 26, 9/8c, Starz