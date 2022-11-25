Starz has released the trailer for the second season of the Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson-produced series BMF, inspired by the true story of the Flenory brothers, Demetrius “Big Meech” and Terry “Southwest Tee.”

In the footage above, we open in the late ’80s in Detroit, where the two brothers rose from the depths of poverty, navigating the war on drugs to becoming the kings of the city. However, Demetrius has expansion plans. “We about to take over the whole nation,” he says during a toast to his black mafia family. Expect to see turf wars, territory takeovers, and big appearances from actors Snoop Dogg and Mo’Nique.

Throughout the season, the Flenory brothers pursue their version of the American Dream as they build a better life in a system that was stacked against them and become game-changers in hip-hop culture during the process. “The universal themes of family, faith, and loyalty are explored both at home and on the streets. The brothers work to outmaneuver the government and expand BMF into a multi-state empire,” according to an official synopsis of the upcoming season.

BMF stars Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr. (the son of Big Meech), Da’Vinchi (grown-ish), Russell Hornsby (Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector), Michole Briana White (Dead to Me), Ajiona Alexus (Empire), Eric Kofi-Abrefa (Blue Story), Myles Truitt (Black Lightning), Steve Harris (The Practice), Arkeisha “Kash Doll” Knight, Kelly Hu, Christine Horn (Snowfall), Sydney Mitchell, La La Anthony, Leslie Jones, and Wood Harris (Empire). In addition, Caresha “Yung Miami” Brownlee will make a guest appearance this season.

BMF is executive produced by Jackson, alongside showrunner, writer, and Detroit native Randy Huggins, whose credits include Star, Rebel, and Power. Heather Zuhlke, Anthony Wilson, and Anne Clements also serve as executive producers on the series, with Keia Bounds as costume designer. Black Mafia Family is produced through Jackson’s G-Unit Film and Television in association with Lionsgate Television for Starz.

BMF, Friday, January 6, 2023, 8/7c, Starz; 12a/11c, STARZ app