‘The Beatles: Get Back’: Peter Jackson’s Disney+ Film By the Numbers

What will we see in this long-anticipated treat for Fab Four fans? “A lot of joy,” Beatles drummer Ringo Starr promises of Peter Jackson’s re-edit of the notoriously dour 1970 film Let It Be.

But how much joy? Here’s a tally for The Beatles: Get Back.

6

Hours of footage in the documentary series

14

Number of songs the band wrote and rehearsed during the making of the project

42

Length, in minutes, of the Beatles’ final live concert—on the roof of Apple Records in London. It’s shown in its entirety during the last of Get Back’s episodes, which debut over three straight nights

60

Hours of never-before-seen footage the series is culled from

150

Hours of unheard audio that, like the video, has been painstakingly restored

The Beatles: Get Back, Premiere, Thursday, November 25, Disney+

