New Fall TV 2021 Calendar: Your Guide to All Fresh Shows & Movies

This season’s exciting new series (and movies) — all in one place!

September

1 Raid the Fridge (Food Network)

5 Guilt (PBS)

6 Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission to Space (Netflix)

7 Impeachment: American Crime Story (FX)

8 Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. (Disney+)

9 Frogger (Peacock)

Kin (AMC+)

Top Chef Family Style (Peacock)

10 Metal Shop Masters (Netflix)

Pretty Hard Cases (IMDb TV)

The Smurfs (Nickelodeon)

12 American Rust (Showtime)

Scenes From a Marriage (HBO)

13 Finding Alice (Acorn TV)

Y: The Last Man (FX on Hulu)

16 Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol (Peacock)

The Harper House (Paramount+)

The Premise (FX on Hulu)

17 Chicago Party Aunt (Netflix)

Tha God’s Honest Truth (Comedy Central)

19 Fiasco (Epix)

Muhammad Ali (PBS)

20 The Big Leap (Fox)

NCIS: Hawai’i (CBS)

Ordinary Joe (NBC)

21 FBI: International (CBS)

Our Kind of People (Fox)

22 Alter Ego (Fox)

Star Wars: Visions (Disney+)

The Wonder Years (ABC)

24 Foundation (Apple TV+)

Midnight Mass (Netflix)

26 BMF (Starz)

28 La Brea (NBC)

29 Rhodes to the Top (TNT)

30 Unidentified With Demi Lovato (Peacock)

The Way Down (HBO Max)

October

1 Maid (Netflix)

The Many Saints of Newark (HBO Max)

6 Baking Impossible (Netflix)

CSI: Vegas (CBS)

7 Baker’s Dozen (Hulu)

Ghosts (CBS)

10 The Engineering That Built the World (History)

Legends of the Hidden Temple (The CW)

12 Chucky (USA and Syfy)

13 Clash of the Cover Bands (E!)

Dopesick (Hulu)

14 The Kids Tonight Show (Peacock)

15 Day of the Dead (Syfy)

Home Sweet Home (NBC)

I Know What You Did Last Summer (Prime Video)

18 Wakefield (Showtime)

19 Queens (ABC)

21 The Next Thing You Eat (Hulu)

22 The Activist (CBS): Six global philanthropists compete in missions (like rallies and campaigns) to see who can get the most eyes on their cause.

Dune (HBO Max)

Inside Job (Netflix)

Invasion (Apple TV+)

25 4400 (The CW)

26 American Veteran (PBS)

29 Colin in Black & White(Netflix)

October TBA

America’s Big Deal (USA)

One of Us Is Lying (Peacock)

November

6 Highway to Heaven (Lifetime)

7 Dexter: New Blood (Showtime)

9 Great Escapes With Morgan Freeman (History)

11 Ragdoll (AMC+)

12 The Shrink Next Door (Apple TV+)

14 Mayor of Kingstown (Paramount+)

Yellowjackets (Showtime)

19 Cowboy Bebop (Netflix)

King Richard (HBO Max): This empowering film tracks the Williams sisters on their rise to tennis fame with their untiring father, Richard (Will Smith).

The Wheel of Time (Prime Video)

24 Hawkeye (Disney+)

25 The Beatles: Get Back (Disney+)

28 The Hot Zone: Anthrax (National Geographic)

November TBA

Dalgliesh (Acorn TV): Inspector Adam Dalgliesh (Bertie Carvel) gumshoes in 1970s England. Based on the P.D. James books.

Dogs in Space (Netflix)

Table Wars (HGTV)

The Toys That Built America (History)

Fall TBA

And Just Like That… (HBO Max): Sex and the City lives! Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis, Cynthia Nixon and Chris Noth reprise their roles for the reboot.

Girl in the Woods(Peacock)

Head of the Class (HBO Max)

School of Chocolate (Netflix)

Sort Of (HBO Max)

Street Gang: How We Got to Sesame Street (HBO Max)

Tug of Words (GSN)

Untitled Judge Judy Series (IMDb TV)

This is an excerpt from TV Guide Magazine’s 2021 Fall Preview issue. For more inside scoop on the new fall TV season, pick up the issue, on newsstands now.