Malia Pyles & Zaria Join ‘Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin’ at HBO Max

The cast of HBO Max’s Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin is growing at HBO Max as two new faces join the spinoff.

Malia Pyles and Zaria are the latest stars to join the project from Riverdale and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina creator Roberto Aguirre Sacasa. A modern-day horror-tinged iteration of the popular Freeform series which ran from 2010 to 2017 sees a new group of characters being tormented for the secret sin their parents committed two decades prior in Millwood.

Zaria and Malia are among the newest set of Little Liars, as Aguirre-Sacasa teased the latest additions on his Instagram account. “And then there were five,” he wrote. “Our quintet of Pretty Little Liars (aka Stunning Empowered Final Girls) is complete! Welcome @maliapyles (playing Minnie) and @zariazariazaria (playing Faran) to Millwood! Can’t wait to join you in our bubble of thrills and chills! Now the only iconic character missing is…🅰️”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa (@writerras)

According to Deadline who revealed some details about their characters. Zaria will play Faran, a disciplined ballerina with dreams of making it out of Millwood, but “A” isn’t the only villain in her life as she deals with microaggressions in the world of ballet.

Meanwhile, Pyles has been cast as Minnie, the youngest of the Little Liars who has survived a traumatizing childhood and spends most of her time in the virtual world. The stars join previously announced cast members Chandler Kinney, Bailee Madison, and Maia Reficco.

Zaria past credits include Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!, Two Distant Strangers, and black-ish. Pyles is best known for her work in FX’s comedy Baskets and has featured in shows including Batwoman, How to Get Away with Murder, The Fosters, and Speechless among others.

Don’t miss them when Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin finally arrives at HBO Max and stay tuned for updates on the spinoff as it continues to take shape.

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, TBA, HBO Max