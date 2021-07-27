‘Good Witch’ Vet Bailee Madison Joins HBO Max’s ‘Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin’

Another one of the new Liars has been cast, and it’s a familiar face to TV fans.

Good Witch‘s Bailee Madison will star in Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, the reboot of the 2010s ABC Family/Freeform series coming to HBO Max, Deadline reports. Madison’s Imogen is described as “a true survivor. Like all of the Liars, Imogen is a final girl. She will drive the mystery of uncovering ‘A’ as she fights for her life and the lives of her friends.”

Madison joins the previously announced Chandler Kinney and Maia Reficco in the new series. Kinney’s Tabby is an aspiring director and horror movie buff with a secret (just like all the other Liars). Reficco’s Noa is a striving, sardonic track star trying to get her life back to normal after spending her summer in juvenile detention.

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin takes place 20 years after a series of tragic events nearly ripped apart the blue-collar town of Millwood. The newest Liars are a group of disparate teens tormented by an unknown Assailant (“A”) and who must “pay for the secret sin their parents committed two decades ago … as well as their own,” according to the logline. While it’s “miles away from Rosewood,” the town of the original series, it does exist within the same universe as Pretty Little Liars.

The series, based on Sara Shepard’s books, comes from executive producer/writer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and co-executive producer/writer Lindsay Calhoon Bring. Michael Grassi, Caroline Baron, Leslie Morgenstein, and Gina Girolamo also executive produce. Lisa Soper will direct the first two episodes.

Who’s reAdy? I may be a little liar.. but this secret is one I can’t keep any longer… over the moon. beyond excited. and so grateful. Thank you Roberto, Lindsay and David… I’m so humbled to be a part of this PLL world that you are creAting!! ❤️❤️ Xoxoxo -B https://t.co/jxMfVcxDJv — Bailee Madison (@BaileeMadison) July 27, 2021

In addition to her work on Good Witch as Grace, Madison’s TV credits include The Fosters, Once Upon a Time, and Trophy Wife.