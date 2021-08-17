‘This Is Us’ Star Chris Sullivan Warns You Should ‘Stock Up’ on Tissues

This Is Us may be even further away from returning than usual as the sixth and final season is planned to arrive in the midseason instead of this fall, but the cast and creatives are already busy at work.

The series about the Pearson family through the years will take its final bow sometime next year, and fans should expect nothing less than buckets of emotional moments. Star Chris Sullivan, who plays Kate Pearson’s (Chrissy Metz) husband Toby, is teasing what fans can anticipate when they eventually tune in.

“I had lunch with Dan Fogelman [the other day],” Sullivan teased, adding that, “he gave me the rundown on everything that’s about to go down, and it’s going to be a really difficult year for all of us.” Yikes!

“It’s going to be challenging for the actors and the audience,” the Emmy-nominated actor continued. “That’s all I can say.” In other words, the Pearsons will be hitting a bumpy road leading into the final chapter of This Is Us.

Considering the way Season 5 concluded, there are definitely some big changes on the horizon especially for Sullivan’s character after it was revealed that Kate is marrying her coworker Philip (Chris Geere) in the near future. While Sullivan didn’t reveal any plot details, it’s easy to assume that Season 6 might address what exactly went wrong between Kate and Toby.

“It wouldn’t be This Is Us if you didn’t keep your tissues handy,” Sullivan shared. “So yes, I would stock up.” Stay tuned for more Season 6 details as the premiere approaches on NBC.

This Is Us, Season 6, TBA, NBC