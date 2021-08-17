Did You Miss Chris Harrison in the ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Premiere? (POLL)

Paige Strout
Comments
Chris Harrison, David Spade, 'Bachelor in Paradise' Season 7 Premiere Guest Host, Poll
Brad Barket/ Getty Images; ABC/Craig Sjodin

Bachelor Nation hasn’t been the same since host Chris Harrison’s exit from hosting duties, but the franchise is as strong as ever! After Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe’s first run hosting Season 17 of The Bachelorette, Season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise will feature several celebrity guest hosts to fill Harrison’s shoes.

The first guest host of the season, actor David Spade, kicked things off by welcoming the new batch of Bachelor and Bachelorette alumni to Paradise in Sayulita, Mexico. “The guys are good-looking, the girls are good-looking, and I’m the host,” Spade joked during the premiere. “But I’m not a contestant, so I’m off-limits.”

'Bachelor in Paradise' Season 7 Cast: Who's Back for Another Shot at Love?See Also

'Bachelor in Paradise' Season 7 Cast: Who's Back for Another Shot at Love?

See which bachelors and bachelorettes are returning to the franchise this summer.

Spade was assisted by Paradise’s resident bartender, Wells Adams, who will also serve as the “master of ceremonies” for eliminations this season. The lineup of upcoming celebrity guest hosts includes former boy band star Lance Bass, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt‘s Tituss Burgess, and rapper Lil John. “This could be the most dramatic ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ ever in history. Or at least top 20,” said Spade.

The majority of fans seemed to enjoy Spade’s funny and candid interactions with the contestants, even if it seemed like he had just caught up on who they all were. Here’s some fan reactions, below:

On the other hand, some people weren’t a fan of Spade and the new guest host format.

What did you think of David Spade’s first Paradise episode? Did you miss Chris Harrison as the host? Vote in our poll below!

Bachelor in Paradise, Mondays, 8/7c, ABC

Bachelor in Paradise - ABC

Bachelor in Paradise where to stream

Bachelor in Paradise

Chris Harrison

David Spade