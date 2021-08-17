Fall 2021 Streaming Schedule: Your Full List of Release Dates for Netflix, Hulu & More

Meredith Jacobs
'Lucifer' Stars Lauren German and Tom Ellis
John P. Fleenor/Netflix

You’re going to have plenty of options when it comes to TV this fall — even if you just rely on streaming services.

Fan-favorites — like Lucifer (for its final season), The Morning Show, Sex Education, and The Witcher — are returning. Another Marvel series is coming to Disney+ just in time for Thanksgiving (Hawkeye). A drama that was initially picked up to pilot has moved over to Peacock (Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol). And if baking is more your speed — especially with the holidays approaching — there are quite a few shows you won’t want to miss.

Check out all the fall 2021 premiere dates for your favorite streaming shows below. (And be sure to keep checking back as we update the list.)

Thursday, September 2

Q-Force (Netflix)

Friday, September 3

The D’Amelio Show (Hulu)

La Casa de Papel (Money Heist) (Netflix)

Wednesday, September 8

Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. (Disney+)

Wu-Tang: An American Saga (Hulu)

Thursday, September 9

Kin (AMC+)

Friday, September 10

Lucifer (Netflix)

Metal Shop Masters (Netflix)

Pretty Hard Cases (IMDb TV)

'Y: The Last Man' Stars Juliana Canfield and Ben Schnetzer

Y: The Last Man (Rafy Winterfeld/FX)

Monday, September 13

Finding Alice (Acorn TV)

Y: The Last Man (FX on Hulu)

Wednesday, September 15

Nailed It (Netflix)

Thursday, September 16

Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol (Peacock)

The Harper House (Paramount+)

The Premise (FX on Hulu)

Friday, September 17

Chicago Party Aunt (Netflix)

The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

Sex Education (Netflix)

'The Morning Show' Stars Jennifer Aniston, Billy Crudup and Reese Witherspoon

The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

Wednesday, September 22

Dear White People (Netflix)

Last Chance Transplant (discovery+)

Star Wars: Visions (Disney+)

Thursday, September 23

Doom Patrol (HBO Max)

Friday, September 24

Foundation (Apple TV+)

Goliath (Amazon Prime Video)

Midnight Mass (Netflix)

Thursday, September 30

Love 101 (Netflix)

Wednesday, October 6

Baking Impossible (Netflix)

'Dopesick' Star Michael Keaton

Dopesick (Gene Page/Hulu)

Thursday, October 7

Baker’s Dozen (Hulu)

Wednesday, October 13

Dopesick (Hulu)

Friday, October 15

I Know What You Did Last Summer (Amazon Prime Video)

Thursday, October 21

The Next Thing You Eat (Hulu)

Friday, October 22

Inside Job (Netflix)

Invasion (Apple TV+)

Friday, October 29

Colin in Black & White (Netflix)

'Colin in Black & White' Star Jaden Michael

Colin in Black & White (Ser Baffo/Netflix)

Thursday, November 4

Taste the Nation: Holiday Edition (Hulu)

Friday, November 5

Animaniacs (Hulu)

Friday, November 12

The Shrink Next Door (Apple TV+)

Friday, November 19

The Great (Hulu)

Wednesday, November 24

Hawkeye (Disney+)

Friday, December 3

La Casa de Papel (Money Heist) (Netflix)

Friday, December 17

The Witcher (Netflix)

TBA

Cobra Kai (Netflix)

Leverage: Redemption (IMDb TV)

Locke & Key (Netflix)

The Wheel of Time (Amazon Prime Video)