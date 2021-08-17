‘The Sex Lives Of College Girls’: Mindy Kaling HBO Max Series Rounds Out Cast

Mindy Kaling is stacking up the cast of her new HBO Max series The Sex Lives of College Girls as Isabella Roland, Kavi Ladnier, Stephen Guarino, Matt Malloy, Donielle Nash, and Najee Muhammad join the show.

The 13-part teen comedy-drama follows the lives of four 18-year-old freshmen roommates at Essex College in Vermont who are described as “equal parts lovable and infuriating.” The show will focus on their sexually active lifestyle as they deal with the various struggles and hardships that college brings.

Pauline Chalamet (The King of Staten Island), Amrit Kaur (The D Cut), Reneé Rapp (Mean Girls The Musical), and Alyah Chanelle Scott will lead the cast of mostly newcomers.

Other actors joining the show as recurring characters include Vico Ortiz, Chris Platt, Jillian Armenante, Mueen Jahan, Scott Lipman, Kim Matula, and Amanda Ripley.

Roland is best known for playing the gender non-conforming Jess in the Facebook Watch series Turnt. She also played Cousin Tara in the Amazon series I Love Dick. Currently, she is working on an adaptation of the novel This Will be Funny Someday with Kevin Hart’s Hartbeat Productions.

Ladnier, meanwhile, has had a number of television roles throughout her career, including a recurring spot in General Hospital. She recently started her own production company, Art Heart Love.

Guarino recently starred in Showtime’s I’m Dying Up Here as Sully Patterson and before that was known for his role as Derrick in ABC sitcom Happy Endings. In 2018, he received a Daytime Emmy Award for Supporting Actor In A Daytime Drama Series for his role in the YouTube series EastSiders.

Malloy is a veteran actor who had his breakout role in In The Company of Men and gone on to star in a number of films and TV shows. He had a recurring role in HBO’s Six Feet Under and Amazon’s Alpha House. He was most recently seen in HBO’s reboot of Perry Mason.

See Also Mindy Kaling-Produced LA Lakers Comedy Series Ordered at Netflix The NBA meets 'The Office' in Netflix and Mindy Kaling's comedy inspired by the basketball team's front office.

Nash (daughter of actress/comedian Niecy Nash) has had previous experience working with Kaling, having had a four-episode run on The Office star’s Netflix series Never Have I Ever. She’s also had guest spots in the sitcoms Modern Family and Superstore.

Muhammad is an actor, rapper, and DJ who recently popped up in the comedy series The Goldbergs and Insecure. He’s also had guest appearances in Disney’s Good Luck Charlie and Kickin’ It.

The Sex Lives of College Girls, TBA, HBO Max