Mindy Kaling-Produced LA Lakers Comedy Series Ordered at Netflix

The NBA meets The Office in Netflix’s newly announced straight-to-series workplace comedy inspired by the Los Angeles Lakers front office.

The 10-episode, half-hour comedy will be produced by Mindy Kaling alongside showrunner Elaine Ko (Modern Family) and producer Jordan Rambis. Additional producers include Howard Klein (The Mindy Project) and Jeanie Buss and Linda Rambis of the Los Angeles Lakers staff. The show will be produced by Warner Bros. Television in association with Mindy Kaling’s production company, Kaling International.

The show will follow Eliza Reed, a fictitious Lakers team governor, as she juggles family drama while navigating the world of NBA ownership with her the help of her best friend. The show’s inspiration comes from the relationships between the front office team and family owners that work together to run the Lakers.

Kaling has executive produced many shows, most recently with Netflix’s Never Have I Ever and HBO Max’s upcoming The Sex Lives of College Girls. Ko worked on the ABC hit series Modern Family for 10 seasons as a writer and executive producer. Buss serves as the current President/Governor of the Los Angeles Lakers and became the first female team Governor to win an NBA championship. Linda Rambis has worked with the Lakers since 1979 and currently works as the team’s executive director.

Klein has executive produced several shows, having worked with Kaling previously on The Office and The Mindy Project. Jordan Rambis works as the Head of Development for Imprezario Entertainment, as well as Los Angeles’ Executive in Residence for Video Games and Esports.

Casting, a title, and a premiere date for the show have yet to be announced.