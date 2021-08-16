Ready to go behind the scenes with Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes, and Will Arnett?

Discovery+ has ordered SmartLess, a two-part docuseries following the trio on their multi-city live tour for their hit podcast of the same name. Coming to the streaming service in 2022, these 75-minute documentary-style specials will feature highlights from their celebrity interviews during the tour and behind-the-scenes access of the six-city tour — Toronto, Boston, Brooklyn, Chicago, Madison, and Los Angeles — taking place in February.

“Jason, Sean and Will are three absolute legends who have accomplished so much in this industry — from comedy to drama, on the stage and to our screens,” Lisa Holme, Group SVP of Content and Commercial Strategy for Discovery, Inc, said in a statement. “As they are now conquering the world of podcasts, we’re excited to show an entirely new side of them in this docuseries, where we will have incredible access to all the behind-the-scenes moments from what is sure to be an insightful and hilarious tour. And to all the SmartLess fans: please know we’re still working on the deal for Tracey from Wisconsin.”

Bateman, Hayes, and Arnett’s podcast connects and unites people from all walks of life to learn about shared experiences through thoughtful dialogue and organic hilarity. In each episode, one of the hosts surprises the other two with the mystery guest. That leads to a genuinely improvised and authentic conversation featuring laughter and newfound knowledge.

Podcast guests have included Vice President Kamala Harris, George Clooney, Jennifer Aniston, Adam Sandler, Ricky Gervais, Bryan Cranston, Paul McCartney, Tina Fey, Awkwafina, W. Kamau Bell, Stacey Abrams, Billie Eilish, and Megan Rapinoe.

