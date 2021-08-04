Discovery Channel Picks Up ‘BattleBots’ for 2 More Seasons

Get ready for more of your favorite robot combat competition, as Discovery has announced that it has picked up BattleBots for another two seasons (and that means 80 hours of action).

The 2021 World Championships will also begin in September in Las Vegas, with the iconic BattleBox fight arena reimagined for the new seasons. Expect extra hazards for the robots, meaning more tension and excitement for viewers. More than 65 teams will battle it out in Vegas to take home the grand prize, The Giant Nut. The new season will air later this year on Discovery.

“Standby Vegas! — the bots are on their way from all over the world,” BattleBots creator Trey Roski said in a statement. “This is the most exciting development for the sport; to have a multi-year commitment from a broadcaster is what we’ve always wanted to enable our talented builders to have time to plan and design even more ferocious and imaginative robots for the future. It’s a great day for BattleBots, and we’re delighted to have such a supportive partner as Discovery. Since BattleBots started 21 years ago, I’ve always dreamed that Vegas would be the ideal permanent home for the sport. Now thanks to Discovery and Caesars we’re achieving that goal.”

“I can’t wait to once again hear the iconic opening words, ‘It’s robot fighting time!’ as announced by Faruq across Discovery platforms,” Scott Lewers, EVP Multiplatform Programming Discovery Factual & Head of Content, Science, added. “Vegas is one of the few places in the entire world that can match the adrenaline and fun of this competition and I’m thrilled it will be the backdrop to host these incredibly talented robot designers, builders, and fighters.”

Sportscaster Chris Rose and UFC fighter Kenny Florian will once again serve as commentators, with Pete Abrahamson, a.k.a. The Bot Whisperer, providing expert contributions. Faruq Tauheed returns as Ring Announcer.