Otis & Maeve Reunite in ‘Sex Education’ Season 3 First Look (PHOTOS)

Netflix is giving Sex Education fans something to get excited about as they near the Season 3 premiere on Friday, September 17.

On the streamer’s UK Twitter page, a thread of images teased, “We are respectfully bowled over. Here’s your next look at Season 3 of @sexeducation, ~coming~ 17 September.” The photos reveal a few interesting details about the show’s key characters, particularly the reunion of Otis Milburn (Asa Butterfield) and Maeve Wiley (Emma Mackey) who didn’t end Season 2 on the greatest terms.

There are Moor(dale). ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/AajNdpx8cP — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) August 16, 2021

The will-the-won’t-they friends concluded Season 2 with Maeve being swept up in personal family drama and Otis leaving a love confession message on her phone. The only thing is that Maeve’s other love interest Isaac (George Robinson) interfered by deleting the voicemail. Will she eventually find out the truth? Only time will tell, but it’s promising to see the pair side-by-side once more.

Others featured in the sneak peek images include lovebirds Eric Effiong (Ncuti Gatwa) and Adam Groff (Connor Swindells) who appear to be having a picnic for themselves. Ruby (Mimi Keene), Olivia (Simone Ashley), and Anwar (Chaneil Kular) are back to their shenanigans, and Jackson (Kedar Williams-Sterling) and Viv (Chinenye Ezeudu) make an academic dream team, and Steve (Chris Jenks) and Aimee (Aimee Lou Wood) remain close with Maeve.

See what’s in store for the teens when the series returns and the students of Moordale are helmed by a new headteacher, Hope (played by Girls star Jemima Kirke). Plus, don’t miss out on what life is like for Otis’ mom, Jean (Gillian Anderson), who is expecting a new baby after discovering she was pregnant at the end of Season 2.

Sex Education, Season 3 Premiere, Friday, September 17, Netflix