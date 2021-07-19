‘Sex Education’ Season 3 Teaser Welcomes Viewers Back to a New Moordale (VIDEO)

Sex Education‘s first official teaser for Season 3 has arrived as Netflix previews a very new Moordale Secondary with the arrival of headteacher Hope Haddon (Jemima Kirke).

The teaser plays out like a commercial for the school with everyone’s favorite students making appearances. “Choose Moordale,” is the first thing viewers hear as protagonist Otis (Asa Butterfield) greets them in his signature red jacket, but don’t expect to see the familiar garment too much.

“A new uniform and a new student body,” are on the horizon according to Viv (Chinenye Ezeudu) who sits beside other students a she makes the less-than-thrilling announcement. Headmistress Haddon is stepping in for Mr. Groff (Alistair Petrie) who can also be seen snooping around Moordale’s grounds in the teaser.

Among the others featured in the teaser are Maeve (Emma Mackey), Aimee (Aimee-Lou Wood), Adam (Connor Swindells), Jackson (Kedar Williams-Sterling), Olivia (Simone Ashley), Ola (Patricia Allison), Lily (Tanya Reynolds), Ruby (Mimi Keene), Anwar (Chaneil Kular), and more. Despite being absent from the promo, also keep an eye out for Eric’s (Ncuti Gatwa) return along with Otis’ mom Jean (Gillian Anderson), and more.

Along with Kirke, Season 3 will also welcome Jason Isaacs as Peter Groff, Mr. Groff’s more successful older brother, songwriter and performer Dua Saleh as a nonbinary Moordale student, and Indra Ové.

While life continues at the school and for its students, some highlights to look forward to including Aimee’s discovery of feminism, a crush for Jackson, and a lost voicemail continues to remain unlistened to. Check out the off-the-rails teaser, below, and don’t miss Sex Education when it returns this September on Netflix.

Sex Education, Season 3 Premiere, Friday, September 17, Netflix