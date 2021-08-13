‘The Walking Dead’: Mercer Watches Eugene & the Group’s Growing Suspicions (VIDEO)

To say that the lovelorn Eugene (Josh McDermitt) and his friends — former lawyer Yumiko (Eleanor Matsuura), leader Ezekiel (Khary Payton), and loose-cannon Princess (Paola Lázaro) — haven’t been treated the greatest by the Commonwealth so far on AMC’s The Walking Dead would be an understatement. They’ve been captured and questioned by the unfriendly armored soldiers, kept apart from each other, and all without being given a scrap of information about what’s really going on.

So, it’s not surprising that in this exclusive clip from AMC, above, several members of the group have reached the end of their rope. Really, everyone but Eugene is, as Yumiko suggests, ready to “pull the ripcord” on the journey. (The trio, before encountering Princess, had left their home to chase the voice of Stephanie, who Eugene had fallen for after many long conversations over the radio.) After all… as Yumiko questions, “does anyone else think the Commonwealth might not be real?” That’s a very fair question, indeed, and Princess agrees.

During the group’s catch-up chat, viewers will also get a look at the show’s newest menacing cast member, and a very important character from the comics, red-armored Commonwealth soldier Mercer (Blood & Treasure‘s Michael James Shaw), who watches them as they debate what their next move should be.

Check out the exclusive clip above to see the drama unfold.

The Walking Dead, Season 11 Premiere, Sunday, August 22, 9/8c, AMC (or catch it a week early on AMC+ on Sunday, August 15)

TV Guide Magazine’s The Walking Dead Universe Special Collector’s Issue is available for international pre-order online now at TheWalkingDeadMag.com and will be available nationwide on newsstands on Tuesday, August 17