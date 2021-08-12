Amazon’s ‘The Lord of the Rings’ Series Shifts Production to the U.K. for Season 2

Following the news that The Lord of the Rings series has recently wrapped principal photography on its first season, Amazon Prime Video is announcing a shift of location for its previously announced second season.

While fans await the show’s series premiere on Friday, September 22, 2022, Amazon Studios is already getting ready to set up shop in the U.K. Production for the streamer’s untitled The Lord of the Rings series will film Season 2 across the pond instead of New Zealand where Season 1 has been set.

The decision is part of the studio’s strategy to expand its production footprint and investing space in the U.K.. “We want to thank the people and the government of New Zealand for their hospitality and dedication and for providing The Lord of the Rings series with an incredible place to begin this epic journey,” said Vernon Sanders, VP and Co-Head of TV, Amazon Studios. “We are grateful to the New Zealand Film Commission, the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment, Tourism New Zealand, Auckland Unlimited, and others for their tremendous collaboration that supported the New Zealand film sector and the local economy during the production of Season One.”

Post-production on Season 1 will continue in New Zealand through June 2022, and pre-production on Season 2 will begin concurrently in the U.K. after January 1, 2022. “As we look to relocate the production to the U.K., we do not intend to actively pursue the Season One MoU five percent financial uplift with the New Zealand government or preserve the terms around that agreement, however we respectfully defer to our partners and will remain in close consultation with them around next steps,” said Albert Cheng, COO & Co-Head of TV, Amazon Studios.

The drama brings to life J.R.R. Tolkien’s fabled Second Age of Middle-earth’s history beginning in a time of peace. Set thousands of years before the events of Tolkien’s The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings books, the show will follow an ensemble crew of characters who confront the re-emergence of evil to Middle-earth.

Stay tuned for updates on Seasons 1 and 2 as production for Amazon’s series continues in New Zealand, and forthcoming in the U.K.

The Lord of the Rings, Series Premiere, Friday, September 22, 2022, Amazon Prime Video