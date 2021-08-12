HBO Max’s ‘Gossip Girl’ To Return in November for Season 1, Part 2

HBO Max has set a fall return for the second half of Gossip Girl Season 1. The rebooted show will be back in November with the final six out of 12 episodes.

The series became the streamer’s best original series launch this year after its July 8 premiere, and the first six episodes now available to stream.

“Developed by showrunner Joshua Safran, a writer and executive producer on the original series, this extension of the pop culture classic takes us back to the Upper East Side finding a new generation of New York private school teens being introduced to social surveillance nine years after the original blogger’s website went dark,” states HBO Max’s description.

Jordan Alexander and Whitney Peak star as half-sisters Julien and Zoya, whose budding sisterly relationship is pulled apart with the return of the mysterious Gossip Girl. The series also stars Eli Brown, Thomas Doherty, Tavi Gevinson, Emily Alyn Lind, Evan Mock, Zion Moreno, Savannah Lee Smith, Todd Almond, Adam Chanler-Berat, Johnathan Fernandez, and Jason Gotay. Kristen Bell also returned to reprise her iconic Gossip Girl voiceover for the series.

The original Gossip Girl, developed by Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage, ran on The CW from 2007-2012 and was based on the bestselling novels by Cecily von Ziegesar.

The series is produced by Fake Empire and Alloy Entertainment in association with CBS Studios Warner Bros. Television. Safran serves as a writer, executive producer, and showrunner for the series, with Schwartz and Savage executive producing, as well. Leslie Morgenstein and Gina Girolamo of Alloy Entertainment executive produce with Lis Rowinski of Fake Empire as a co-executive producer.

Gossip Girl, Season 1, Part 2, Premiere, November 2021, HBO Max