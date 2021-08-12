‘The D’Amelio Show’: Hulu Releases Official Trailer for the Upcoming Series

The D’Amelio family is jumping from phone screens to the small screen with their new eight-episode docuseries The D’Amelio Show. Today, Hulu released the first official trailer for the upcoming series, which premieres on Friday, September 3.

The series will follow TikTok star Charli D’Amelio, her sister Dixie, and their parents Marc and Heidi as they try to maintain a normal life amidst their family’s viral fame. “From relative obscurity and a seemingly normal life to overnight success and thrust into the Hollywood limelight overnight, the D’Amelios are faced with new challenges and opportunities they could not have imagined,” states the show’s description.

The trailer promises to cover pretty much all aspects of the family’s lives, from Charli’s public breakup with fellow TikTok star Lil Huddy, to Dixie’s budding music career, to their parents trying to keep themselves and their kids grounded. “They’re normal kids, that doesn’t change with a following,” says Heidi.

Despite all the challenges that come with their newfound fame, their family will always come first. “Knowing what I know about our family, we’re gonna get through it together to tell a true story of us,” says Marc.

Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman will executive produce for The Intellectual Property Corporation (IPC). Showrunner Sara Reddy will also executive produce with Esther Frank.

The D’Amelio Show, Series Premiere, Friday, September 3, Hulu