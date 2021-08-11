‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ Premiere Date Set — Get a First Look (PHOTOS)

Secrets about the summer are about to be revealed this fall.

Amazon Prime Video has set the premiere date for I Know What You Did Last Summer for Friday, October 15. The first four episodes will drop then, with the second half of the eight-episode season rolling out weekly on Fridays until the finale on November 12. Amazon also released the first photos from the series. Check them out above and below.

Written and executive produced by Sara Goodman, the series is based on Lois Duncan’s 1973 novel (as was the 1997 movie). One year after the fatal car accident that haunted their graduation night, a group of teenagers is bound together by a dark secret and stalked by a brutal killer. While figuring out who’s after them, they discover the dark side of their seemingly perfect town and themselves. Everyone’s hiding something, and uncovering the wrong secret could be deadly.

The series stars Madison Iseman, Bill Heck, Brianne Tju, Ezekiel Goodman, Ashley Moore, Sebastian Amoruso, Fiona Rene, Cassie Beck, and Brooke Bloom.

“Every episode goes really much deeper into the characters,” Goodman said during the show’s [email protected] panel. “Every episode has a different point of view of what happened that night before the accident, so every episode reveals more about the characters and will make it much harder to figure out who’s really after them.”

I Know What You Did Last Summer is produced by Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television. Also executive producing are Original Film’s Neal H. Moritz and Pavun Shetty, Erik Feig, Peter Guber, Atomic Monster’s James Wan, Michael Clear, and Rob Hackett, Craig William Macneill, and Shay Hatten.

I Know What You Did Last Summer, Series Premiere, Friday, October 15, Amazon Prime Video