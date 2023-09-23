Best Lines of the Week (September 15-21): ‘It’s Exhausting Being Better Than Everyone’

TV Insider Staff
Kim Kardashian as Siobhan in American Horror Story: Delicate
Hulu

This week kicked off the season premieres of some of our favorite shows for the fall. American Horror Story: Delicate premiered on FX and Hulu, with Kim Kardashian in action alongside Emma Roberts in this spine-chilling series. We are inching closer to the killer in the newest episode of Only Murders in the Building and even uncovered a dark secret of the past.

The newest season of The D’Amelio Show began with family drama following Dixie’ D’Amelio’s most recent diagnosis. The drama didn’t stop with the D’Amelios — The Real Housewives of New York City showed some tensions rising between Jessel Taank and Sai De Silva. Plus, Sex Education returned for the fourth and final season on Netflix, with Adam (Connor Swindells) venturing on a new path working on a farm.

Scroll down to read our best quotes from this week.

Asa Butterfiled as Otis and Ncuti Gatwa as Eric in 'Sex Education'
Netflix

Sex Education (Netflix)

Otis: “So I was texting Maeve and she sent me a nude.”

Eric: “What! Oatcake! Oh my God! That’s huge!”

Otis: “I haven’t responded yet.”

Eric: “Are you mad? You have to send one back! There is sexting etiquette!”

Otis (Asa Butterfield) tells Eric (Ncuti Gatwa) that Maeve (Emma Mackey) sent him a nude on their bike ride to school.

Erin Lichy in 'The Real Housewives of New York City'
Bravo

The Real Housewives of New York City (Bravo)

“They might be the most opposite humans that I know.”

Erin Lichy discussing Sai and Jessel’s dinner table drama.

Charli D'Amelio in 'The D'Amelio Show' - Season 3
Hulu

The D'Amelio Show (Hulu)

“My big goals right now are a little confusing within the family dynamic. Like, they’re my parents, that’s my older sister, but, like, I’m working with them, but I need to, like, know my place and sometimes my place is, you know, at the front.”

Charli D’Amelio on goals for this point in her life right now

Tanner Novlan as Finn in 'The Bold and the Beautiful' - Season 37
CBS

The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)

“You have to see that if you don’t cut Sheila out of your life immediately, you will lose Steffy and your children forever.”

— Finn (Tanner Novlan) and his stepmom Li (Naomi Matsuda) share an intense conversation about his birth mother.

Noel Wells as Tendi in 'Star Trek: Lower Decks'
Paramount+

Star Trek: Lower Decks (Paramount+)

Tendi: “I did it! I updated the dog.”

Boimler: “What does that even mean?”

Tendi: “In medical, they encourage us to do side projects. So I took a bunch of inert carbon and built myself a fluffy friend from scratch. It’s supposed to look like a dog. You know, from Earth.”

— Tendi (Noel Wells) interrupts Mariner (Tawny Newsome), Boimler (Jack Quaid), and Rutherford (Eugene Cordero) as they try to nap with her newest creation, a very energetic dog.

Kountry Wayne in 'Kountry Wayne: A Woman's Prayer'
Netflix

Kountry Wayne: A Woman's Prayer (Netflix)

“The iPhone was made by a woman. You thought it was Steve Jobs. It was his wife! Eve been working on the iPhone since the Bible. You don’t believe me? Why you think it got the apple on the back, bit off?”

Kountry Wayne discusses why men cheating on women is no longer a thing in this day and age.

Micheal Cyril Creighton as Howard in 'Only Murders in the Building'
Hulu

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

“There’s a killer on the loose! This is what I do! Go get me scotch tape, then get the hell out of my way.”

Howard (Michael Cyril Creighton) to Mabel (Selena Gomez) while trying to sort through some possible clues that could lead to the killer

Kim Kardashian as Siobhan in American Horror Story: Delicate
Hulu

American Horror Story: Delicate (Hulu)

“It’s exhausting being better than everyone.”

— Siobhan (Kardashian) getting off the phone after what seems to be a tough call

