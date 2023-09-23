This week kicked off the season premieres of some of our favorite shows for the fall. American Horror Story: Delicate premiered on FX and Hulu, with Kim Kardashian in action alongside Emma Roberts in this spine-chilling series. We are inching closer to the killer in the newest episode of Only Murders in the Building and even uncovered a dark secret of the past.

The newest season of The D’Amelio Show began with family drama following Dixie’ D’Amelio’s most recent diagnosis. The drama didn’t stop with the D’Amelios — The Real Housewives of New York City showed some tensions rising between Jessel Taank and Sai De Silva. Plus, Sex Education returned for the fourth and final season on Netflix, with Adam (Connor Swindells) venturing on a new path working on a farm.

Scroll down to read our best quotes from this week.