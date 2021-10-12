‘Home Sweet Home Alone’: Archie Yates Terrorizes Ellie Kemper & Rob Delaney in First Look (VIDEO)

Home Alone is getting an update at Disney+ with the all-new movie Home Sweet Home Alone starring Jojo Rabbit‘s Archie Yates.

The young actor plays Max Mercer, a mischievous and resourceful young boy who is left home alone by his family who accidentally leaves him behind while they spend the holidays in Japan. The reimagined story arriving November 12 (Disney+ Day) is being teased in the first trailer, below, featuring an all-star lineup including Ellie Kemper and Rob Delaney who feature as the movie’s baddies.

Playing a married couple, Kemper and Delaney’s characters have one goal in mind, to retrieve a priceless heirloom they’ve set their sights on in the Mercer home. Similar to the ’90s original featuring Macaulay Culkin’s Kevin McCallister, Max Mercer isn’t letting these invaders take his home without a fight.

In the trailer, below, he’s implementing the use of nerf guns, pool balls, and other creative items to take down the baddies. Despite the chaos taking place within its walls, Max also learns that there’s truly no place like home.

Joining Yates, Kemper, and Delaney in the film are Aisling Bea as Max’s mom, Kenan Thompson, Tim Simons, Pete Holmes, Ally Maki, and Chris Parnell. And Devin Ratray reprises his role as Buzz McCallister who is now a police officer if the trailer is any indication.

Directed by Dan Mazer, the film was written by Mikey Day and Streeter Seidell and is based on the John Hughes original. Below, get a first peek at the movie, and don’t miss Home Sweet Home Alone when it arrives this November on Disney+.

Home Sweet Home Alone, Movie Premiere, Friday, November 12, Disney+