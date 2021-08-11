‘Annie Live!’ Casts Tituss Burgess as Rooster for NBC Production

NBC’s Annie Live! has found its Rooster. Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt actor Tituss Burgess has been cast in the scene-stealing role for the upcoming musical production taking place December 2.

Burgess joins a growing list of top-notch stars who are set to appear in the TV event including Taraji P. Henson, Harry Connick Jr., and Nicole Scherzinger. “I’ve always wanted to be a villain,” said Burgess about the role.

A six-time Emmy-nominated actor, Burgess will certainly wow as Rooster, the underhanded brother of ruthless orphanage overseer Miss Hannigan (Henson). Together, they hatch a plan to deceive Daddy Warbucks (Connick Jr.) and Grace (Scherzinger) in order to make a fortune off of little orphan Annie.

Annie Live! is executive produced by Robert Greenblatt, Neil Meron, and Alex Rudzinsky with Lear deBessonet and Alex Rudzinski sharing directing duties. Burgess is no stranger to belting a tune or two as the actor lends his vocals to Apple TV+’s Central Park and originated the role of Sebastian in Broadway’s The Little Mermaid.

He also memorably recreated Beyonce‘s “Lemonade” for Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt among many other musical moments. The actor is currently set to appear as Reverend Dr. James Cleveland in the Aretha Franklin biopic film Respect, starring Jennifer Hudson.

Don’t miss Burgess and the rest of Annie Live!‘s cast when the musical event takes place later this year, and stay tuned for additional casting news.

Annie Live!, Thursday, December 2, 8/7c, NBC