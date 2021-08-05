‘Annie Live!’ Casts Nicole Scherzinger as Grace

The cast of Annie Live! continues to grow.

Superstar Nicole Scherzinger has joined the cast of the upcoming musical event in the role of Grace Farrell, Sir Oliver “Daddy” Warbucks’ (Harry Connick Jr.) chief of staff who welcomes Annie with open arms and a loving heart. As was previously announced, Taraji P. Henson is playing Miss Hannigan. (A not-yet-announced young performer will take on the role of Annie after a nationwide search.) Annie Live! will air on Thursday, December 2 at 8/7c on NBC.

“I’m so excited to be playing the role of Grace Farrell for NBC’s Annie Live! Musical theater has always made my heart soar, so I’m over the moon to join this amazing cast for such a great classic,” Scherzinger said in a statement.

Scherzinger is best known as the lead singer of the Pussycat Dolls and was nominated for a Grammy in 2006 for Best Pop Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals (“Stickwitu”). Her TV credits include serving as a panelist on The Masked Singer and a judge on X-Factor in the U.K.

Annie Live! will be executive produced by Robert Greenblatt, Neil Meron, and Alex Rudzinsky, with Lear deBessonet and Alex Rudzinski directing. Choreography will be led by Sergio Trujillo. Jason Sherwood will oversee production design. Stephen Oremus will orchestrate the music direction. Emilio Sosa will lead costume design. Annie Live! is the latest of NBC’s musical events, which have included The Sound of Music Live! and Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert.

Annie Live!, Musical Event Premiere, Thursday, December 2, 8/7c, NBC