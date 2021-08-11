‘Jeopardy! National College Championship’ Tournament to Air on ABC in 2022

ABC is teaming up with Jeopardy! for an all-new primetime tournament in 2022 as Jeopardy! National College Championship makes its debut.

The competition will feature 15 colleges and universities from across the country as students battle in head-to-head competition for two intense weeks. Each of the tournament’s winning students will take home a grand prize of $100,000.

No host for the spin-off has been announced at this time, but as deliberation over the syndicated originals permanent gig continues, it wouldn’t be surprising to see one of Season 37’s guest hosts step into the role. The tournament is Jeopardy!‘s first primetime run since Jeopardy!: Greatest of All Time.

The previous tournament featured longtime champions and current stars of The Chase Ken Jennings, Brad Rutter, and James Holzhauer as they duked it out to see who was the greatest Jeopardy! player of all time. Alex Trebek hosted the primetime event in early 2020 before COVID-19 shook up production on the regular show.

Jeopardy! National College Championship is produced by Sony Pictures Television and executive produced by Mike Richards who is a rumored frontrunner to take over Trebek’s old job. Stay tuned for a tournament host announcement as the show nears its premiere on ABC.

Jeopardy! National College Championship, Series Premiere, 2022, ABC