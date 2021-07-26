’90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way’: Get to Know the Season 3 Couples (PHOTOS)

Are you ready for an update on one of your favorite 90 Day Fiancé franchise couples, or perhaps to meet a new one? The spinoff show, The Other Way, is returning for its third season on Sunday, August 29, and TLC has announced which couples are going to be trying to make things work abroad.

The series follows Americans who move to a foreign country for love and see whether or not they can make it work or return to the U.S. brokenhearted. Season 3 will follow two new couples (Steven and Alina, Ellie and Victor), three from Season 2 (Kenneth and Armando, Jenny and Sumit, Ariela and Biniyam), and one from Season 1 (Corey and Evelin). And no matter where they are in their cohabitation, it’s not easy, as you can see in the sneak peek (below).

Who’s planning a big wedding? Whose ex-husband is coming to visit? Who’s ready to leave — and who does leave? And which bride is “legit terrified”? Watch to get a taste of the drama to come:

Scroll down to get the details from TLC on the four returning couples and two new ones joining the hit series.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, Season 3 Premiere, Sunday, August 29, 8/7c, TLC (pre-premieres, Fridays, discovery+)