[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 6 Tell All Part 2.]

The 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 6 Tell All picks up right where it left off with the second part — with so much drama.

And sure, there are some major conversations had during the reunion special, from disagreements about respect (and disrespect) of parents and babysitters to pretty much all the yelling to the conversation around Michael being nursed until he was nine years old, but we’re going to focus on the most shocking reveals. After all, by the end of the Tell All, two couples seem over for good.

Read on for the seven biggest moments from the second part of the special.

Is Angela and Michael’s relationship over?

It sure seems like it after she has enough of him not defending her to his aunt Lydia, who she feels is too involved in their marriage (especially when it comes to having kids). Angela apologizes for her behavior (such as flashing everyone) but not for what she said. She’s not planning on having a baby, so if Michael wants one, he should go marry someone else.

When Michael denies partying while she was recovering, Angela calls him a liar and declares she’s had enough: “I don’t want a divorce. I’ll just do what I want to do. I got married in Nigeria, and it ain’t legit here. F**k you, have a good life. You go to hell, you son of a bitch. We’re done.” With that, she leaves, telling Michael when he calls her backstage, “I’m going out … and I’m going to get some good attention.” As she tells producers, while she doesn’t see it as a breakup, she’s going to live her life.

Charlie is apparently cut off from the family.

After Charlie and Andrei had their huge fight at Chuck’s latest attempt to bring the family together, apparently no one’s really talking to Charlie. According to Elizabeth, her dad is talking to her brother “when they need to, but [they’re] not chatty.” Charlie puts all the blame on Andrei (and calls everyone “bro” way too much).

Was Charlie fired from the family business?

While things are “great” when it comes to Andrei working with Chuck, the same cannot be said about Charlie … depending on who you ask. Chuck calls it “complicated,” but he and Charlie haven’t worked together since everything went down.

Is Yara pregnant?

It’s possible. When asked if they plan to have more kids, Yara reveals she hasn’t had her period in two months. That could also explain why she’s so hormonal, her mother-in-law Gwen (videoing in) notes. But Yara’s not ready to take a test yet because they don’t want to have another baby just yet.

Will Yara move back to Ukraine?

If she’s pregnant, that’s the plan because she’ll want her mom’s help. Fortunately, the nature of Jovi’s job means he’ll just go to Ukraine when he gets off work instead of the United States, so that’s not an issue.

Asuelu and his mom still aren’t talking.

And oh, are things messy with that family! They haven’t seen each other since the fight at Christmas (which then leads to an argument over whether he pushed his mom out of the house or not). While Asuelu loves his mother, he also doesn’t see any reason why he should apologize to her, which puts him at odds with her and his sister, Tammy. He doesn’t know when they’ll start talking again, but his mom is a bit more hopeful that he’ll think about things.

Mike and Natalie are definitely over.

This may be the only thing they’ve been able to agree about all season: Yes, their relationship is over.