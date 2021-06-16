‘HIMYM’ Sequel ‘How I Met Your Father’ Adds Chris Lowell

Hulu’s upcoming How I Met Your Mother sequel, How I Met Your Father, is adding to the cast.

Chris Lowell is joining Hilary Duff in the 10-episode comedy, Deadline reports. He’s playing Jesse, one of Sophie’s (Duff) friends, described as “smart, with a bit of an edge and cynical about love.” Jesse is “an aspiring musician who works as an Uber driver to make ends meet and lives with his best friend Tom.”

Just like How I Met Your Mother saw Ted (Josh Radnor) talking to his future kids, Sophie will be as well in the new series. In the near future, she’s telling her son how she met his father, and that’s what takes the story back to the year 2021 in New York City. Then, Sophie and her close-knit group of friends are in the midst of figuring out who they are, what they want out of life, and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps and limitless options.

How I Met Your Father received a straight-to-series order in April. Creators Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger (This Is Us, Love, Victor) are the writers. They will executive produce with HIMYM creators Carter Bays and Craig Thomas. Duff also serves as a producer. Adam Londy is a co-executive producer. 20th Television, which produced the original, will again serve as the studio.

Lowell’s TV credits include GLOW, iZombie, Graves, Enlisted, Private Practice, and Veronica Mars.

