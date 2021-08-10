‘RHONY’ Sneak Peek: A One-Sided Snowball Fight (VIDEO)

It’s one of the ladies against the rest in the August 10 episode of The Real Housewives of New York, “Hangar Pains,” but probably not the way you’d expect.

As glimpsed in TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek, the ladies have just stepped out of their bus — making sure to grab the champagne — when Luann de Lesseps decides she wants to have a snowball fight (“She’s like a 12-year old!”). But she seems to be the only one who finds the fun in that.

“I’ve only been in New Jersey for like five minutes and Luann’s already trying to whack me, with a snowball,” Sonja Morgan says before happily encouraging her to go after Ramona Singer. “Get Ramona, yeah, she can handle it.”

Watch the clip above for more from the ladies as they make their way away from Luann and to their evening plans.

Elsewhere in the episode, Leah McSweeney practices Hebrew and studies for her conversion, Ramona’s foray into real estate continues with a high-end showing, and Eboni K. Williams meets with a genetic investigator. Plus, Sonja tries her hand with “Mr. Right” and the ladies head to New Jersey for Eboni’s Black Shabbat dinner…which gets off to a bumpy start.

As Leah previously told TV Insider: “There’s still drama but we had a lot more fun in the second half of the season.”

The Real Housewives of New York, Tuesdays, 9/8c, Bravo