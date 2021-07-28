Leah McSweeney Addresses What ‘RHONY’ Viewers Get Wrong About Her (VIDEO)

Since joining Real Housewives of New York in Season 12, Leah McSweeney has revealed herself to be a lot of things. A sex-positive single mom. A now-sober fashion designer. A chihuahua lover. An unfiltered pot-stirrer. And when she needs to let off some steam, a boxer. But even with cameras catching her day-to-day life and evenings out with the last group of women you want near you in a restaurant, Leah maintains there’s more to her than what viewers get to see.

“You see a side of me…you’re seeing a side of me that I am showing you,” she tells TV Insider. “I’m not showing you all of me.” During a recent chat, the Housewife opened up about her experiences so far on the Bravo show, including her immediate friendship with newest cast member Eboni K. Williams and how seeing fellow cast members’ problematic drinking has impacted her own sobriety.

Of course, we also had to ask about what is coming up, because the season so far has been pretty tense. Between Ramona Singer‘s refusal to engage in race-related convos (and intestinal issues), Bershan Shaw pissing everyone off in Salem, Sonja Morgan being messier than ever — there was even a fight over a Christmas song! — we need some lightness up in here and it sounds like we gonna get some.

“There’s still drama but we had a lot more fun in the second half of the season,” Leah hints.