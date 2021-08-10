Hallmark Reveals Fall Harvest 2021 Schedule, With New ‘Signed, Sealed, Delivered’ Movie

It’s almost fall, and you know what that means: new Hallmark movies!

Both the Hallmark Channel (with its annual Fall Harvest) and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries have new movies coming in September and October, and we have all the details you need to know about all 12.

Read on to find out which familiar faces and new ones are starring in these romances, dramas, and a mystery. Plus, there’s a new Signed, Sealed, Delivered!

Hallmark Channel’s 2021 Fall Harvest

Roadhouse Romance

Airdate: Saturday, September 11, 9/8c

Cast: Lauren Alaina, Tyler Hynes

Synopsis: Country music fan Callie (Lauren Alaina) is determined to continue her late grandfather’s legacy. While TV director Luke (Hynes) is in town, he teaches her that sometimes it’s best to look forward instead of back.

Raise a Glass to Love

Airdate: Saturday, September 18, 9/8c

Cast: Laura Osnes, Juan Pablo Di Pace

Synopsis: Aspiring Master Sommelier Jenna (Osnes) returns to her family vineyard to study and is intrigued by the natural methods of the handsome new, Argentinian winemaker, Marcelo (Di Pace). Master Sommelier Jennifer Huether consults and appears as herself in a cameo role.

Taking the Reins (wt)

Airdate: Saturday, September 25, 9/8c

Cast: Nikki DeLoach, Scott Porter, Corbin Bernsen, Janine Turner

Synopsis: A writer (DeLoach) goes back to the family ranch to write an article about her passion for horses and discovers what ended her marriage and why she stopped riding horses.

Love Strikes Twice

Airdate: Saturday, October 2, 9/8c

Cast: Katie Findlay, Wyatt Nash

Synopsis: Maggie (Findlay) and Josh (Nash) are an out-of-sync married couple. Maggie wishes for a do-over and wakes up 15 years earlier. Will she choose Josh again or is an ex-boyfriend her happily ever after?

South Beach Love

Airdate: Saturday, October 9, 9/8c

Cast: Taylor Cole, William Levy

Synopsis: From New York Times Bestselling Author Caridad Piñeiro and Hallmark Publishing comes a story about rival quinceañeras, glorious Cuban cooking, friendship, family ties – and romance.

Flirting With Romance (wt)

Airdate: Saturday, October 16, 9/8c

Cast: Erinn Westbrook, Brooks Darnell

Synopsis: When a “love advice” author (Westbrook) crosses paths with a dating columnist (Darnell), an attraction begins to blossom into more. As both use strategies from their own playbooks to win over the other, is it possible that they’ve both met their match?

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries’ September and October 2021 Premieres

Redemption in Cherry Springs

Airdate: Sunday, September 12, 9/8c

Cast: Rochelle Aytes, Keith Robinson, Frankie Faison

Synopsis: After fallout from a story, reporter Melanie (Aytes) goes home to Cherry Springs for a break. When a friend disappears, she uses her skills to get to the truth, to the local detective’s (Robinson) dismay. From Executive Producer Judy Smith (“Scandal”).

Finding Love in Mountain View

Airdate: Sunday, September 19, 9/8c

Cast: Danielle C. Ryan, Myko Olivier

Synopsis: After learning that she’s been entrusted to take care of her deceased cousin’s children, an architect (Ryan) is torn between focusing on her career and honoring her cousin’s wish.

One Summer

Airdate: Sunday, September 26, 9/8c

Cast: Sam Page, Sarah Drew, Amanda Schull

Synopsis: Jack (Page) takes his son and daughter to his late wife’s (Schull) beachside hometown hoping to heal and become closer. The summer brings visions of the past that could forge a new path forward. Based on the New York Times bestselling book by David Baldacci.

Rise and Shine, Benedict Stone

Airdate: Sunday, October 3, 9/8c

Cast: Tom Everett Scott, Mia Maestro, Ella Ballentine

Synopsis: Benedict Stone’s (Scott) life is turned upside-down when his teenage niece (Ballentine) arrives on his doorstep; except she might be the change that Benedict desperately needs.

The Vows We Keep

Airdate: Sunday, October 10, 9/8c

Cast: Fiona Gubelmann, Antonio Cayonne, Linda Thorson

Synopsis: An event planner (Gubelmann) must organize the perfect wedding for her sister in less than a month when she finds out that the Rosewood, a historic inn and beloved wedding venue, is being sold.

Untitled Signed, Sealed, Delivered

Airdate: Sunday, October 17, 9/8c

Cast: Eric Mabius, Kristin Booth, Crystal Lowe, Geoff Gustafson

Synopsis: As Shane (Booth) and Oliver (Mabius) prepare for their wedding, they must pause to help a young boy fighting leukemia reunite with his long-lost friend. Their search is complicated by Shane’s mother who arrives with her own plan for their wedding. Meanwhile, Rita (Lowe) and Norman (Gustafson) navigate the challenges of trying to start a family, but a new employee in the Dead Letter Office may deliver the answer.