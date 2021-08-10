‘Days of Our Lives’: Melissa Reeves Returning as Jennifer Horton

Melissa Reeves looks set to reprise her role as Jennifer Horton Deveraux on Days of Our Lives, according to TVLine.

News of Reeves’ return was first speculated by Kelli Gustafson, manager of the Jack and Jennifer Classic Days Instagram account. Gustafson claimed she had spoken with Reeves at an event in Tennesse and that the actress had revealed that she will be returning to the long-running daytime soap opera.

Reeves, who has played Jennifer on-and-off for a total of 26 years, is expected to make her comeback around the holiday season. She will replace soap veteran Cady McClain, who had stepped into the role last year on a temporary basis.

It was announced in September 2020 that Reeves had opted not to return to the show when production resumed following a pandemic shut down. This came after Reeves received criticism from some fans and co-stars, including Linsey Godfrey, for ‘liking’ several anti-Black Lives Matter social media posts by right-wing commentator Candace Owens.

McClain started in the role of Jennifer in October but hasn’t appeared on-screen since March. She had previously told Soap Opera Digest that she was open to further appearances but understood “if they need their Missy back!” She added, “I have complete understanding for that, too, so whatever is meant to be, I’m OK with it. As they say, no one ever dies in daytime.”

Days head writer Ron Carlivati also told Digest that the character of Jennifer would be back in the show at some point. “As far as I’m concerned, Jennifer will someday be back on canvas, regardless of who it might be,” he stated.

It is not yet known if Reeves is back on a permanent basis or will just be involved in the Christmas episodes.

