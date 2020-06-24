Melissa Reeves' 'Days of Our Lives' Costars React to Her Anti-Black Lives Matter Views

Melissa Reeves' costars on Days of Our Lives are speaking out after fan backlash over the daytime star's recent social media activity.

This week, a follower noted on Twitter that Reeves, who plays Jennifer Horton on the NBC drama, had liked Instagram posts from right-wing activist Candace Owens expressing a strong anti-Black Lives Matter movement stance.

See Also 'The Flash's Grant Gustin Reacts to Hartley Sawyer's Firing Over Offensive Tweets Sawyer's costar Danielle Nicolet also weighed in after he was axed this week for past racist and misogynist tweets.

"I'm absolutely disgusted and sick right now and I am no longer in any denial about how [Reeves] feels," the fan wrote, tagging other Days actors.

I’m absolutely disgusted and sick right now and I am no longer in any denial about how @missyreeves4 feels. Take a look at a couple of disgusting and racist Instagram posts she liked. @carlivatiron @greg_meng @billymflynn @linseygodfrey @PaulTelfer #Days pic.twitter.com/KbnrnLYDY2 — The Pool is CLOSED (@mgmendacious) June 23, 2020

"There is no difference in opinion on racism, homophobia, transphobia xenophobia," Linsey Godfrey, who plays Sarah Horton, wrote in response to a fan's statement that "we all have our own opinions and views." Godfrey noted in another tweet that "even the nicest people can have awful views. Plenty of nice people have awful moral compasses."

Yea but even the nicest people can have awful views. Plenty of nice people have awful moral compasses. I can’t associate w/ it because it makes me a hypocrite. I condemn all those hateful & harmful beliefs.

Your life matters Mama Rhonda & I will fight for you & everyone else❤️ — Linsey Godfrey (@linseygodfrey) June 23, 2020

Soon after Godfrey's tweets, Martha Madison, who plays Belle Black on Days, wrote, "It's so disappointing to watch folks I know either ignore or perpetuate the racism and hate we all see happening. Even more, I'll never understand using religion as a reason to only love selective groups of humans. It's antithetical to the whole belief system. It's gross."

"It's frustrating — but I've also seen some surprising voices joining in support," Paul Telfer, who plays Xander Kiriakis, wrote in reply to Madison. "Just gotta hope that the others see the light eventually."

It's frustrating - but I've also seen some surprising voices joining in support. Just gotta hope that the others see the light eventually. — Paul Telfer (@PaulTelfer) June 23, 2020

Lamon Archey, who plays Eli Grant, wrote, "Who else y'all?" to which Billy Flynn, who plays Chad DiMera, responded with his own GIF tweet, along with liking the screenshots and Godfrey and Madison's tweets.