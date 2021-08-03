‘Days Of Our Lives: Beyond Salem’: Eileen Davidson Joins Peacock Limited Series

Eileen Davidson is the latest Days of Our Lives alum to join Peacock’s upcoming limited series Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem.

The casting of Davidson, first reported by Deadline, comes after the streamer officially announced that Christie Clark (Carrie) and Austin Peck (Austin) will be returning for the spinoff alongside Thaao Penghlis (André), Leann Hunley (Anna), Greg Rikaart (Leo), Chandler Massey (Will) and Zachary Atticus Tinker (Sonny).

They join the previously confirmed Deidre Hall (Marlena), Drake Hogestyn (John), James Reynolds (Abe), Jackée Harry (Paulina), Victoria Konefal (Ciara), Robert Scott Wilson (Ben), Billy Flynn (Chad), Lamon Archey (Eli), Sal Stowers (Lani), and Lisa Rinna, who reprises her lead role as Billie Reed.

It isn’t yet known which character Davidson will play on Beyond Salem. Since joining the show in 1993, she has played several roles, including Kristen DiMera most recently. However, when Davidson departed the soap in 2017, Stacy Haiduk took over as Kristen and continues to appear in the role. Davidson also portrayed four other characters; Susan Banks, Sister Mary Moira Banks, Thomas Banks, and Penelope Kent. She earned a Daytime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress in 1998.

Rinna teased Davidson’s return on Monday when she shared a video on her Instagram Story (see image below). “Look who I found,” the Melrose Place actress captioned the video as Davidson was having her make-up done.

Beyond Salem revolves around a mystery involving stolen jewels that could cause Salem serious problems if they fall into the wrong hands. The action follows John and Marlena to Zurich, Ben and Ciara on a romantic getaway to New Orleans, Chad, who visits old friends in Phoenix, Abe, Paulina, Lani, and Eli on vacation in Miami, and ISA agent Billie Reed as she crosses the globe in search of this missing treasure.

Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem, TBA, Peacock