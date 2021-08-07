‘The White Lotus’: Could & Should the HBO Series Have a Season 2? (POLL)

The White Lotus continues to captivate viewers each Sunday on HBO as the limited series unfolds, but is there more to this unfinished story than previously believed?

While the Season finale won’t take place until Sunday, August 15, creator Mike White isn’t turning his back on the title as Season 2 discussions reportedly take place. The peculiar social satire follows the activities of wealthy resort guests and the workers who run the place.

According to TV Line, White revealed that he has “had discussions” with HBO about the possibility of returning for Season 2. “It would have to be a different hotel, like, say, The White Lotus: San Tropez or something,” he said.

The idea behind a second season remains “unresolved” White said, but even if the location changes, the series could revisit some of the characters viewers have come to know in Season 1. “We only made one-year deals with the actors,” White stated. “So we’d have to find out who is even available.”

The first season features Murray Bartlett, Connie Britton, Jennifer Coolidge, Alexandra Daddario, Fred Hechinger, Jake Lacy, Brittany O’Grady, Natasha Rothwell, Sydney Sweeney, Steve Zahn, Molly Shannon, Jon Gries, Jolene Purdy, Kekoa Kekumano, and Lukas Gage.

