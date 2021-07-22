‘CSI: Vegas’: The Truth Doesn’t Lie In Latest Teaser Trailer (VIDEO)

CBS has dropped a new sneak peek for the upcoming CSI: Vegas and, if it makes one thing clear, it’s that “the truth doesn’t lie.”

Set to premiere on Wednesday, October 6, the revival of the long-running procedural sees the return of CSI veterans William Petersen, Jorja Fox and Wallace Langham as Gil Grissom, Sara Sidle and David Hodges, with guest star Paul Guilfoyle as Captain Jim Brass.

“In my experience, science will tell us if the way things look is the way they really are,” says a voice in the trailer (watch below). “In the end, all you can do is tell the truth and hope that the evidence doesn’t disagree.”

CSI: Vegas returns to Sin City, the place where it all began, and follows Gil, Sara, and David as they help Maxine Roby (Paula Newsome) and her team in the middle of an existential threat that could bring down the entire Crime Lab and release thousands of convicted killers back onto the streets of Vegas. Together, they’ll do what they do best — follow the evidence — using the latest forensic techniques to preserve and serve justice.

Truth Lies Here • #CSIVegas is coming soon 🔎 pic.twitter.com/qJJfcGEYXy — CBS Studios (@CBSTVStudios) July 22, 2021

The cast also includes Matt Lauria as Joshua Folsom, Mandeep Dhillon as Allie Rajan, and Mel Rodriguez as Hugo Ramirez.

“We’ve been wanting to bring back CSI for a long time and why not? It’s one of the most popular shows on television in the past, still is,” executive producer Jerry Bruckheimer said earlier this year. “It’s streaming around the world. It’s everywhere in this country, and it’s a fantastic show. We’re so thrilled for audiences to take on this new season.”

CSI: Crime Scene Investigation debuted in October 2000 and ran for 15 seasons on CBS, launching a number of spinoffs over the years, including CSI: Miami and CSI: NY. The original series concluded with a feature-length finale, “Immortality,” in September 2015.

CSI: Vegas, October 6, Wednesdays, 10/9c, CBS