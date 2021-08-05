Watch Beanie Feldstein as Monica Lewinsky In First ‘Impeachment: American Crime Story’ Teaser (VIDEO)

Fans have been given their first glimpse of Beanie Feldstein‘s Monica Lewinsky in the first teaser trailer for Impeachment: American Crime Story.

Ryan Murphy’s true-crime anthology series is set to dive into one of the biggest political scandals in U.S. history — former president Bill Clinton’s affair with 22-year-old White House intern Lewinsky. The series will tell the story from the perspective of the women at the center of the drama: Lewinsky and civil servants Linda Tripp (Sarah Paulson) and Paula Jones (Annaleigh Ashford).

Feldstein, best known for her Golden Globe-nominated performance in 2019’s Booksmart, stars as the young Lewinsky and is seen in the trailer delivering a gift-wrapped box to Bill (played by Clive Owen). The camera doesn’t show her face, but we see her walking through the White House in a red dress as she heads towards the Oval Office.

“Mr President, Miss Lewinsky’s here to see you,” a voice-over says as Lewinsky walks past the desk of the president’s assistant.

The What We Do in the Shadows star shared the teaser on her Instagram on Wednesday. The immediate response was excitement from both fans of Feldstein and her celebrity friends.

“Cannot F***ing wait beanie,” wrote The Good Place actress Jameela Jamil. “Held my breath for the whole minute so not sure how I’m gonna watch the show….” added The Politician star, Ben Platt. Meanwhile, So You Think You Can Dance winner Melanie Moore responded, “I CANT WAIT!!!”

“Absolutely psyched for this new season. It looks amazing already and the talent is top notch. So glad Monica Lewinsky is also attached to this!” wrote one fan, referring to the fact that Lewinsky herself served as an executive producer on the show..

The series was written by Sarah Burgess and based on the book A Vast Conspiracy: The Real Story of the Sex Scandal That Nearly Brought Down a President by Jeffrey Toobin.

Impeachment: American Crime Story, Premieres September 7, FX

