‘Impeachment: American Crime Story’ Teases Monica Lewinsky’s White House Arrival (PHOTO)

FX’s anthology series American Crime Story is gearing up for its long-awaited third season as the network unveils a first look at Impeachment.

Following The People v. O.J. Simpson and The Assassination of Gianni Versace, this latest chapter unravels the national crisis that swept up Paula Jones, Monica Lewinsky, and Linda Tripp in America’s first impeachment proceedings in over a century.

In a first look at the drama returning Tuesday, September 7, viewers get a sneak peek at star Beanie Feldstein in character as Lewinsky. Donning the pop culture fixture’s iconic beret, she faces the White House which looms large in the background.

Feldstein shared the official promo shot on her own Instagram profile, captioning the image, “Every side has a story.” Sarah Paulson takes on the role of Linda Tripp and Annaleigh Ashfield is set to portray Paula Jones in the season which also features Clive Owen as Bill Clinton and Edie Falco as Hillary Clinton.

The show is executive produced by Ryan Murphy, Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson, Alexis Martin Woodall, writer Sarah Burgess, Sarah Paulson, Brad Falchuk, Scott Alexander, Larry Karaszewski, and Michael Uppendahl. Don’t miss the drama when it begins to unfold with the first two episodes on September 7 with the other eight installments debuting on a weekly basis.

Impeachment: American Crime Story, Season Premiere, Tuesday, September 7, 10/9c, FX