HBO Max Offers Free Access to ‘Game of Thrones,’ ‘Flight Attendant’ & More Premieres In-App

If you’re on the fence about subscribing to HBO Max, this news might help you make your decision.

The streaming service is now offering potential new subscribers in the U.S. the chance to watch select episodes of some of its most popular programming in-app and take a peek at the catalog of programming before signing up. Users can also browse the entire HBO Max catalog in-app and see which ones can be viewed without a subscription and which cannot.

Beginning on August 3, the titles available include the series premieres of Batwoman, Euphoria, Game of Thrones, Harley Quinn, Lovecraft Country, Love Life, Perry Mason, Raised By Wolves, The Flight Attendant, Titans, Veneno, and Warrior, and the Season 2 premiere of Doom Patrol. New titles will be rotated in and out periodically.

This is an extension of the sampling opportunities available via HBOMax.com and through Snapchat’s HBO Max Snap Mini. The latter allows Snapchatters to watch free episodes of the service’s programming — including the series premieres of new Gossip Girl, Genera+ion, and Craftopia at launch — virtually with their friends through the Snapchat app.

HBO Max subscribers have a couple of choices when it comes to tiers: the ad-free option at $14.99 per month or the one with ads for $9.99 per month. (Only the former includes the Warner Bros. films available on the streaming service for 31 days after their theatrical release, like The Suicide Squad and Reminiscence.) Subscribers can also pre-pay and save more than 15% by signing up for either tier for the year ($99.99 with ads, $149.99 without).