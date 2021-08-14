Streaming Service Spotlight: Everything to Know About Tubi

Looking for something new from streaming? Here’s everything you need to know about streaming with Tubi.

What is it?

Fox Entertainment’s ad-supported service that holds a treasure trove of titles.

How much does it cost?

It’s totally free! The only thing you need is the patience to sit through commercials.

What’s in the library?

More than 30,000 movies and TV shows from many major Hollywood studios. Binge TV favorites including everything from The Flintstones to Alias, or enjoy family movie night with classics like E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial. If you like Shark Week, you’ll love Tubi’s “Shark Month: Bitefest,” which kicks off with its original film Swim, starring Joey Lawrence, about a family stalked by a hungry shark. Also streaming: the entire Jaws franchise (above)!

Where can I watch?

Download the app almost anywhere you want to watch, including various smart TVs, Android and Apple mobile devices, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, Chromecast, and more.