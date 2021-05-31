Streaming Service Spotlight: Everything You Need to Know About The Roku Channel

Looking for something new from streaming? We’re shining a light on the recently-launched Roku Channel.

What is it?

A free streaming service available to all consumers — no Roku streaming stick or Roku TV needed! Simply download the app to your phone or tablet, create an account and start streaming. If you do have Roku tech, you can watch titles that way too: Press the Home button on your remote and the Roku Channel will appear as one of the options, just like Netflix or Hulu. (It’s also available on select Samsung TVs.)

How much does it cost?

Like we said, it’s free, so you’ll have to sit through a few ads. But users can add premium subscriptions like Showtime (for $11 per month), Acorn TV (for $6 per month) and many more.

What’s in the library?

A rotating roster of 40,000 movies and TV episodes. Available through June: full seasons of the Fox thriller 24 starring Kiefer Sutherland, USA’s crime drama White Collar and ABC’s spy thriller Alias. Hit movies including Driving Miss Daisy and Moulin Rouge! begin streaming June 1.

What else should I know?

More content is coming soon! Roku acquired the rights to the series that streamed on the defunct service Quibi, so the Reno: 911! revival, the Murder, She Wrote spoof Mapleworth Murders and dozens of other series will have a home here in 2021.