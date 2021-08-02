‘Small Town News,’ The Last of ‘Jack Irish,’ Summer Olympics, ‘Beast’ Sets Sail

In an offbeat docuseries, HBO goes inside one of the few remaining independent TV news stations in America. Guy Pearce bids adieu to one of his best roles, as Australian lawyer/private investigator Jack Irish. Track & Field kicks into high gear in NBC’s prime-time Olympics coverage. A grieving mother moves forward with a murderous revenge plan in AMC’s gripping The Beast Must Die.

Small Town News: KPVM Pahrump

Series Premiere 9/8c

Small is in the eye of the beholder. In this offbeat and highly recommended six-part docuseries, airing weekly with back-to-back half-hour episodes, we witness the big dreams and low expectations of those who work at KPVM, one of America’s last remaining independent stations. The local-news department in the Nevada desert operates on a shoestring budget, but proud owner Vern Van Winkle has plans to expand from rural Pahrump to the big market of Las Vegas nearby. The staff, including invaluable news director/co-anchor Deanna “I’m super blunt” O’Donnell, is worthy of WRKP in Cincinnati in their quirky, good-natured camaraderie—even getting along despite their political differences in an election year. That alone seems worthy of a headline.

ACORN TV

Jack Irish

Series Finale

We’re gonna miss you, Jack. Guy Pearce (Mare of Easttown) says goodbye after three short seasons to this Australian mystery drama’s appealing shaggy-dog hero, an underdog lawyer and scrappy private investigator. In the series finale, he tangles with crooked cops and a jealous husband while reeling from several shocking discoveries in a tangled case that brings closure to the murder 20 years earlier of Jack’s wife. Hand it to the Brits and Aussies: Their shows rarely outstay their welcome.

(Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

Summer Olympics

As the Tokyo Games head into the final stretch this week, live coverage of Track & Field finals, semi-finals and qualifying rounds dominate the lineup. The women’s gymnastics floor final, streamed live earlier in the day on Peacock, will also be shown, along with a women’s volleyball quarterfinal. Highlights elsewhere include women’s soccer semifinals on USA and wrestling on Olympic Channel. For a complete listing of events and where and when to watch, go to nbcolympics.com/schedule.

AMC

The Beast Must Die

10/9c

“I’m going to kill a man—but how?” muses grieving and vengeful mother Frances (Cush Jumbo) in the fourth installment of this absorbing British thriller. As she insinuates herself further into the world of wealthy George Rattery (Jared Harris), proving her sailing prowess by taking George’s unhappy son out for a spin on the family yacht, Frances is a cause for concern for Detective Nigel Strangeways (Billy Howle). He warns her to stop her scheming and to let him handle the enquiry into the hit-and-run death of her son. He obviously doesn’t know Frances very well.

Inside Monday TV: