‘Schitt’s Creek’ Producer & Lionsgate Team Up For New Comedy ‘Son Of A Critch’

Schitt’s Creek producer Andrew Barnsley is working on a new CBC comedy, Son of a Critch, which will be brought to the U.S. with the help of Lionsgate Television.

Lionsgate, who previously brought the Emmy-winning Schitt’s Creek to the U.S. via Pop TV, will handle the U.S. and international distribution rights for the 13-part series based on the memoir Son of a Critch: A Childish Newfoundland Memoir by comedian Mark Critch.

The series is a coming-of-age story set in St. John’s, Newfoundland, in the 1980s and follows 11-year-old Mark, a boy much older inside than his actual age. Mark uses humor and self-deprecation to make friends and connect with the small group of people in his limited world.

Critch, who is best known for his work on the weekly Canadian television comedy This Hour Has 22 Minutes, will star in the series as his own father. The show also features Benjamin Evan Ainsworth (The Haunting of Bly Manor) as Mark, Claire Rankin (Molly’s Game) as Mark’s mother, Mary, and Malcolm McDowell (A Clockwork Orange) as Pop. In addition, newcomers Sophia Powers and Mark Rivera star as Mark’s classmates.

“I’m thrilled to kick off production on Son of a Critch with such a talented young actor like Benjamin playing my kid self,” said Critch. “Everyone working on the project is incredibly supportive of my vision and, with world-class partners like Lionsgate and CBC, I know my story is in the best hands.”

Critch created the series with The Office and MacGruber writer Tim McAuliffe. Barnsley’s Project 10 Productions Inc. and Newfoundland-based Take the Shot Productions produce the series in association with CBC and Lionsgate. Critch, McAuliffe and Barnsley also serve as executive producers alongside Ben Murray, Allan Hawco, Renuka Jeyapalan and Anita Kapila. Jeyapalan will direct the first four episodes.

“I’ve been listening to the hilarious stories of Mark’s youth in Newfoundland for years, and it’s amazing to now be a part of bringing them to life on screen,” said McAuliffe.

Son of a Critch, CBC TV and CBC Gem, January 2022